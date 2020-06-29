Iranians mourned the death of General Qassem Soleimani in January. Photo: Reuters
Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of Soleimani
- US killed Soleimani, who oversaw the Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, and others in the January strike near Baghdad International Airport
- It followed months of rising tensions between the two countries. Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile strike targeting American troops in Iraq
Topic | US-Iran tensions
Iranians mourned the death of General Qassem Soleimani in January. Photo: Reuters