A Syrian boy sits next to humanitarian aid, consisting of heating material and drinking water, at a camp along the border with Turkey. File photo: AP
Russia and China veto UN extension of cross-border aid in war-torn Syria
- UN has delivered vital relief to Syria since 2014 via border crossings that are not controlled by the Syrian government
- China and Russia argue that this violates Syria’s sovereignty, and Moscow wants to restrict all UN aid to one crossing
Topic | Syrian conflict
A Syrian boy sits next to humanitarian aid, consisting of heating material and drinking water, at a camp along the border with Turkey. File photo: AP