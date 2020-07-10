A Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. Photo: AFPA Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. Photo: AFP
A Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia can become a mosque again, Turkish court rules

  • The court cancelled a 1934 government decree that had turned the 6th century building from a place of Muslim worship into a museum
  • The US and church leaders were among those to express concern about changing the status of Hagia Sophia
Topic |   Turkey
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:31pm, 10 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. Photo: AFPA Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. Photo: AFP
A Turkish court revoked the sixth-century Hagia Sophia’s status as a museum, clearing the way for it to be turned back into a mosque. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE