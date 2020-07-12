The floating tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels pumped from oilfields. Photo: APThe floating tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels pumped from oilfields. Photo: AP
The floating tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels pumped from oilfields. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

‘Ticking time bomb’ warning for decaying tanker off Yemen, loaded with 1.1 million barrels of crude oil

  • Ship hasn’t been maintained for over five years, causing damage to the pipelines and increasing the risk of sinking
  • Houthi rebels, who control the area where the ship is moored, have denied UN inspectors access to the vessel
Topic |   Yemen
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:12pm, 12 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The floating tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels pumped from oilfields. Photo: APThe floating tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels pumped from oilfields. Photo: AP
The floating tanker is a Japanese-made vessel built in the 1970s and sold to the Yemeni government in 1980s to store up to 3 million barrels pumped from oilfields. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE