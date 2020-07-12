A displaced Syrian boy at a camp in the town of Mehmediye, along the border with Turkey. File photo: AFPA displaced Syrian boy at a camp in the town of Mehmediye, along the border with Turkey. File photo: AFP
UN restarts cross-border aid to war-torn Syria, but caves to Russian pressure and shuts access point

  • UN vote capped a week of rivalry pitting Russia and China against the 13 other council members
  • Aid deliveries to Syria limited to just one crossing point from Turkey
Topic |   Syrian conflict
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:37pm, 12 Jul, 2020

