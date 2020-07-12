Mourners light candles for the victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 during a vigil at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, Canada, in January - 55 Canadian citizens were among the dead. Photo: AFPMourners light candles for the victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 during a vigil at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, Canada, in January - 55 Canadian citizens were among the dead. Photo: AFP
Mourners light candles for the victims of Ukrainian Airlines flight 752 during a vigil at Mel Lastman Square in Toronto, Canada, in January - 55 Canadian citizens were among the dead. Photo: AFP
Iran blames ‘misaligned radar’ for shooting down of Ukrainian jet that killed 176

  • Flight 752, a Ukraine International Airlines aircraft, was struck by two missiles and crashed soon after taking off from Tehran’s main airport on January 8
  • Tehran’s air defences had been on high alert at the time in case the US retaliated against strikes hours earlier on American troops stationed in Iraq
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:36pm, 12 Jul, 2020

