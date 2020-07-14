Iran executed a man who was convicted of spying on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency. Photo: APIran executed a man who was convicted of spying on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency. Photo: AP
Iran executes spy for selling missile information to CIA

  • Reza Asgari, a former employee of the defence ministry, was executed last week
  • Asgari had received large sums of money from the US spy agency ‘after retirement by selling them the information he had regarding our missiles’
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:52pm, 14 Jul, 2020

