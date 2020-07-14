Iran executed a man who was convicted of spying on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency. Photo: AP
Iran executes spy for selling missile information to CIA
- Reza Asgari, a former employee of the defence ministry, was executed last week
- Asgari had received large sums of money from the US spy agency ‘after retirement by selling them the information he had regarding our missiles’
Topic | Iran
Iran executed a man who was convicted of spying on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency. Photo: AP