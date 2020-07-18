Iranian President Hassan Rowhani, chairing a meeting of the country’s coronavirus task force, says about a quarter of the population may already have been exposed to Covid-19. Photo: AFP
Iran’s President Hassan Rowhani says 35 million Iranians face coronavirus infection
- Rowhani estimated about 25 million people in the country of 81 million have been exposed to Covid-19, although official figures show 271,000 cases
- He said Iran has not yet achieved herd immunity and people must united to ‘break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus’
Topic | Iran
