Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the slain leader of the Islamic State group. Photo: AFP
Who is Mawla the ‘Destroyer’, the new leader of Islamic State?
- Mawla, who has a reputation for brutality, replaced Baghdadi after his death in a raid by US special forces last year
- Analysts believe the new head will now seek to prove he is his own man by attempting to reboot a group weakened by years of US-led assaults
Topic | Islamic State
