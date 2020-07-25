An image grab from a video released by state-run Iran Press news agency reportedly shows a fighter jet seen from an Iranian passenger plane after it was intercepted by a US F-15 while flying over Syria. Photo: Handout via AFP
Iran threatens legal action after US intercepts passenger jet
- The Mahan Air aircraft had to descend to prevent a collision, injuring several passengers
- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the US operation on Friday, calling American politicians ‘outlaws’
