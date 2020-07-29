Muslim pilgrims wearing protective masks in Mecca’s Grand Mosque. Photo: AFP
Muslims begin haj in Mecca but ceremony downsized due to coronavirus pandemic
- Pilgrims will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing during a series of rites to be completed over five days in the holy city
- Only 10,000 people already living in Saudi Arabia will participate, a fraction of the 2.5 million who attended last year
Topic | Religion
