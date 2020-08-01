The Kingdom Assembly of Iran was behind a 2010 bombing at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran. Photo: AFP
Iran detains leader of US-based exile group over 2008 bomb attack
- Iranian state media said Jamshid Sharmahd of the Kingdom Assembly of Iran was behind the bombing in a mosque in Shiraz that killed 14 people
- The California-based opposition group seeks to restore Iran’s monarchy that was overthrown in 1979
Topic | Iran
The Kingdom Assembly of Iran was behind a 2010 bombing at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini’s mausoleum in Tehran. Photo: AFP