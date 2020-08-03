An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison is moved to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFEAn Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison is moved to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison is moved to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Middle East

Three killed, 24 injured in Afghanistan attack, shattering calm of ceasefire

  • Gun battle between insurgents and security forces and insurgents at prison ongoing, with casualties likely to rise, officials say
  • Local Isis group has claimed responsibility for attack; Taliban had declared three-day ceasefire for Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha
Topic |   Afghanistan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:05am, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison is moved to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFEAn Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison is moved to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
An Afghan man who was injured when militants attacked central prison is moved to a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE