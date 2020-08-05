Military engineers of the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) collect mines and explosive devices uncovered from areas Al-Takbali camp. Photo: EPA-EFE
White House condemns foreign military presence in war-torn Libya
- Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien said conflict was a ‘grave threat to regional stability’
- Last month, the Pentagon released what it said was satellite photograph evidence of Russian military hardware deployed in the city of Sirte
Topic | Libya
