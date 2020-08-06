Smoke billows into the sky over the city following a car bomb explosion in Beirut on February 14, 2005. Photo: Reuters
Tribunal postpones verdict in Lebanese prime minister Hariri’s assassination case in wake of Beirut blast
- Four men are on trial over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others some 15 years ago
- The four defendants, who are not in custody and are being tried in absentia, are linked to Lebanon’s Shia Islamist group Hezbollah
Topic | Middle East
Smoke billows into the sky over the city following a car bomb explosion in Beirut on February 14, 2005. Photo: Reuters