Smoke billows into the sky over the city following a car bomb explosion in Beirut on February 14, 2005. Photo: Reuters
Tribunal postpones verdict in Lebanese prime minister Hariri’s assassination case in wake of Beirut blast

  • Four men are on trial over the deaths of Hariri and 21 others some 15 years ago
  • The four defendants, who are not in custody and are being tried in absentia, are linked to Lebanon’s Shia Islamist group Hezbollah
Reuters
Updated: 1:36am, 6 Aug, 2020

