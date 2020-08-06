An aerial view shows the massive damage done to Beirut port’s grain silos and the area around it. Photo: AFP
Investigation launched into cause of deadly Beirut blast amid public anger
- Officials suspect negligence may have played a part in the incident that led to the deaths of at least 135 people and injured 5,000 others
- Economic losses from the blast are estimated to be between US$10 billion to US$15 billion
Topic | Middle East
