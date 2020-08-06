A woman stands inside a damaged restaurant a day after an explosion ripped through the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: AP
Emergency aid lands in Lebanon as world responds to Beirut blasts
- Explosion killed at least 135 and injured thousands, with shock waves smashing deep into the city, stunning the world
- From Australia to Indonesia to Europe and the United States, countries readied to send in aid and search teams
Topic | Middle East
