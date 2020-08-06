A woman stands inside a damaged restaurant a day after an explosion ripped through the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Emergency aid lands in Lebanon as world responds to Beirut blasts

  • Explosion killed at least 135 and injured thousands, with shock waves smashing deep into the city, stunning the world
  • From Australia to Indonesia to Europe and the United States, countries readied to send in aid and search teams
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:41am, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman stands inside a damaged restaurant a day after an explosion ripped through the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE