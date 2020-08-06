Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (left) receiving his French counterpart Emmmanuel Macron at the airport in Beirut. Photo: AFP
In blast-hit Beirut, angry Lebanese urge France’s Macron to help oust regime
- The French president pledged support and urged urgent reforms after a massive explosion devastated the Lebanese capital
- ‘We can’t bear more than this. The whole system has got to go,’ a resident says
