Alarm raised over explosive chemicals at Beirut port at least 10 times before deadly Lebanon blast

  • Nothing done for six years about massive stockpile, until 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate blew up, killing more than 150 people
  • Investigators focusing on personnel at Lebanon’s main port, so well known for corruption it is nicknamed ‘Ali Baba’s Cave’
Associated Press
Updated: 7:58am, 8 Aug, 2020

A member of Turkish rescue team works at the site of Tuesday's blast at Beirut's port area on Friday. Photo: Reuters
