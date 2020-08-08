A vehicle burns as demonstrators try to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building during a protest against the Lebanese government following Tuesday's blast in Beirut. Photo: Reuters
Protests, tear gas in Beirut as thousands vent anger over Lebanon’s handling of blast
- The death toll from Tuesday’s devastating explosion at the Port of Beirut has risen to 158, with 21 still missing, and over 6,000 injured
- Police fired tear gas as thousands gathered in Martyrs’ Square on Saturday to protest over the government and its response to the disaster
Topic | Middle East
A vehicle burns as demonstrators try to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building during a protest against the Lebanese government following Tuesday's blast in Beirut. Photo: Reuters