Public fury over a massive explosion in Beirut took a new turn as protesters stormed government institutions and clashed for hours with security forces. Photo: EPA
World /  Middle East

Lebanon’s PM proposes early elections as Beirut blast protests turn violent

  • Day started with funerals for some of the 158 people killed by Tuesday’s monster blast
  • It turned to rage when the largest anti-government protest in months escalated
Topic |   Middle East
DPA
DPA

Updated: 10:17am, 9 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Public fury over a massive explosion in Beirut took a new turn as protesters stormed government institutions and clashed for hours with security forces. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE