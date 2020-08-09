Public fury over a massive explosion in Beirut took a new turn as protesters stormed government institutions and clashed for hours with security forces. Photo: EPA
Lebanon’s PM proposes early elections as Beirut blast protests turn violent
- Day started with funerals for some of the 158 people killed by Tuesday’s monster blast
- It turned to rage when the largest anti-government protest in months escalated
Topic | Middle East
