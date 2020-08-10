The grain silo in the port of Beirut stands damaged four days after a monster explosion killed more than 150 people and disfigured the Lebanese capital. Photo: AFP
World leaders pledge almost US$300 million in aid for Lebanon in wake of catastrophic port blast
- A joint meeting, hosted by France, saw representatives from nearly 30 countries discuss financial rescue package
- Joint statement released on Sunday also raised concerns about Lebanese government corruption
Topic | Middle East
The grain silo in the port of Beirut stands damaged four days after a monster explosion killed more than 150 people and disfigured the Lebanese capital. Photo: AFP