A model of a mask is displayed in the Israeli jewellery company Yvel in Motza near Jerusalem. Photo: AP Photo
Israeli jeweller claims to be working on ‘world’s most expensive’ coronavirus mask for Chinese buyer in the US
- The diamond-encrusted gold mask is apparently worth US$1.5 million
- The buyer, while not named, is said to be a Chinese businessman living in the US
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
