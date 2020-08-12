Anti-government protesters hold a Lebanese flag and flash the victory sign as they burn a police barrier in Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

Beirut blast vigil erupts into violence as Lebanese demand real change

  • Protesters throw rocks, while security forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets
  • Effigy of President Michel Aoun is hung from noose and set ablaze
Topic |   Middle East
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:42am, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Anti-government protesters hold a Lebanese flag and flash the victory sign as they burn a police barrier in Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE