Anti-government protesters hold a Lebanese flag and flash the victory sign as they burn a police barrier in Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Beirut blast vigil erupts into violence as Lebanese demand real change
- Protesters throw rocks, while security forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets
- Effigy of President Michel Aoun is hung from noose and set ablaze
Topic | Middle East
Anti-government protesters hold a Lebanese flag and flash the victory sign as they burn a police barrier in Beirut on Tuesday. Photo: AP