A television screen shows US President Donald Trump as Palestinians in Hebron follow the news on UAE's agreement with Israel on normalising relations on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
World /  Middle East

Donald Trump unveils ‘historic’ Israel-United Arab Emirates peace agreement

  • Normalisation of relations between two Middle East neighbours unveiled in surprise announcement
  • Delegations will meet in coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security and establishment of embassies
Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:56am, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A television screen shows US President Donald Trump as Palestinians in Hebron follow the news on UAE's agreement with Israel on normalising relations on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE