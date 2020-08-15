Iran's national flag waves as the Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP
World /  Middle East

US bid to extend Iran arms embargo rejected by UN Security Council

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slams ‘failure to act decisively in defence of international peace and security’
  • Move has implications for Iran nuclear deal, which Trump pulled out of in 2018
Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:54am, 15 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Iran's national flag waves as the Milad telecommunications tower and buildings are seen in Tehran, Iran. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE