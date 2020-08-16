President Hassan Rowhani adjusts his face mask in a meeting of the national headquarters. Photo: Iranian Presidency Office via AP
Iran hails victory after US bid to extend arms embargo rejected by UN
- President Hassan Rowhani said the US had failed to kill off what he called the ‘half alive’ 2015 deal
- Washington’s European allies all abstained from vote as Iran mocked the Trump administration
