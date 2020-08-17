Muslim pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the centre of the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca. Photo: AFP
Saudi appoints 10 women in senior religious roles in rare show of female empowerment
- The women were appointed in the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina across various departments
- The recruitment drive was aimed at ‘empowering Saudi women with high qualifications and capabilities’
