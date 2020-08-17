The damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut. Photo: AP
Lebanese customs chief arrested over Beirut blast that killed at least 180 people

  • There are still 30 people missing after the August 4 blast, which caused an estimated US$10 billion to US$15 billion in damage
  • Documents showed officials have known for years that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the port
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:42pm, 17 Aug, 2020

The damaged port area in the aftermath of a massive explosion in Beirut. Photo: AP
