Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference following a historic agreement to establish official relations with the United Arab Emirates. Photo: dpa
Israel’s Netanyahu accepts compromise to avoid plunging country into new election
- Leader agrees to deal giving him and rival Benny Gantz additional 100 days to reach budget deal, forestalling collapse of government
- ‘Now is the time for unity, not for elections’ says Netanyahu, citing coronavirus pandemic and historic agreement with United Arab Emirates
