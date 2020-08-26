The Israeli and United Arab Emirates flags line a road in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya. Photo: AFP
First ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE set for next week, US officials say
- The aircraft will carry a US delegation led by President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser Robert O’Brien
- It will be the first known direct flight by Israel’s state airline to a Gulf Arab country
Topic | Middle East
