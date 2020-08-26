US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has insisted that the United States has the legal right to ‘snap back’ UN sanctions. Photo: AFP
Blow to US as UN Security Council rejects demand to ‘snap back’ Iran sanctions
- The Trump administration accuses Tehran of failing to comply with the terms of the historic 2015 Iran nuclear deal
- It has demanded the Security Council reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic
Topic | US-Iran tensions
