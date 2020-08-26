US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has insisted that the United States has the legal right to ‘snap back’ UN sanctions. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Blow to US as UN Security Council rejects demand to ‘snap back’ Iran sanctions

  • The Trump administration accuses Tehran of failing to comply with the terms of the historic 2015 Iran nuclear deal
  • It has demanded the Security Council reimpose sanctions on the Islamic Republic
Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 10:50am, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has insisted that the United States has the legal right to ‘snap back’ UN sanctions. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE