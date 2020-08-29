Demonstrators march during an anti-government protest in Tripoli, Libya. Photo: Reuters
Libyan interior minister suspended after gunmen fire on peaceful protesters
- Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha has been suspended and an investigation has been launched
- Gunmen fired on crowds on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday during demonstrations in Tripoli, seat of the GNA, against poor public services and living conditions
Topic | Libya
