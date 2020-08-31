Israeli flag carrier El Al's plane takes off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, carrying Israeli and US delegations to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on the normalisation deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. Photo: AP
First commercial flight from Israel to UAE takes off, flies over Saudi Arabia
- US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and top Israeli officials are on board
- El Al Flight 971 will land in Abu Dhabi, marking the Israel-UAE agreement to normalise ties
