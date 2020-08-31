Lebanese Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib said his priority will be to quickly form a government able to implement crucial reforms. Photo: AP
Middle East

Lebanon designates new prime minister, Mustapha Adib, ahead of Macron visit

  • Lebanon’s former envoy to Germany has been designated PM, and vowed to form a new government and begin implementing reforms
  • French President Emmanuel Macron has put pressure on Lebanon to overhaul its complex sectarian system, as it reels from the August 4 blast

Topic |   Middle East
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:19pm, 31 Aug, 2020

