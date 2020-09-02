Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat elbow bumps with an Emirati official as he makes his way to board the plane to leave Abu Dhabi. Photo: EPA-EFE
White House adviser Jared Kushner urges other Arab nations follow UAE’s lead after Israel deal
- Donald Trump’s son-in-law accompanied the Israeli delegation on Monday on what was billed as the first Israeli commercial flight to Abu Dhabi
- Kushner’s tour has continued with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia and he is expected to also visit Qatar
Topic | Middle East
