Members of the Chilean rescue team and Lebanese civil defence search the rubble of a building in Beirut on Thursday. Photo: dpa
Beirut blast: signs of life found under rubble a month after deadly Lebanon explosion, says rescuer
- Movement detected beneath destroyed building in one of worst-hit areas
- Rescue operation paused after several hours of digging because structure was deemed unsafe
Topic | Middle East
