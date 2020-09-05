IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi briefs the media on Iran, which he said has allowed outside inspectors to visit one of two suspect sites to verify possible past nuclear activities there. Photo: DPA
Iran still expanding its stockpile of enriched uranium, IAEA finds
- The UN atomic watchdog agency said Iran is violating limitations set in the 2015 nuclear deal that Donald Trump pulled the US out of
- But Iran is providing the International Atomic Energy Agency with access to sites where it is suspected of having stored undeclared nuclear material
Topic | Iran
IAEA director general Rafael Mariano Grossi briefs the media on Iran, which he said has allowed outside inspectors to visit one of two suspect sites to verify possible past nuclear activities there. Photo: DPA