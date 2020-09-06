Francisco Lermanda, a member of the Chilean team talks during a press conference after digging through the rubble. Photo: Reuters
‘No signs of life’ in Beirut rubble as search for blast survivors proves unsuccessful
- Some 50 rescuers and volunteers had worked for three days to try to locate anyone left alive
- The August 4 blast killed about 190 people and injured 6,000 more
Topic | Middle East
