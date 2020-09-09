British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph from her family. Photo: Ratcliffe family handout via Reuters
Tehran launches new case against British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
- Indictment dampens hopes for early release of aid worker, who has spent more than four years in jail or under house arrest
- Media in both Britain and Iran have drawn a possible link between Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention and British debt dating back more than 40 years
