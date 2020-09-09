British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph from her family. Photo: Ratcliffe family handout via ReutersBritish-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph from her family. Photo: Ratcliffe family handout via Reuters
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph from her family. Photo: Ratcliffe family handout via Reuters
World /  Middle East

Tehran launches new case against British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

  • Indictment dampens hopes for early release of aid worker, who has spent more than four years in jail or under house arrest
  • Media in both Britain and Iran have drawn a possible link between Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s detention and British debt dating back more than 40 years

Topic |   Iran
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:03am, 9 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph from her family. Photo: Ratcliffe family handout via ReutersBritish-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph from her family. Photo: Ratcliffe family handout via Reuters
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen in an undated photograph from her family. Photo: Ratcliffe family handout via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE