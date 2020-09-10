Lebanese firefighters try to extinguish a fire at Port of Beirut. Photo: EPA
Huge fire at Beirut port one month after massive explosion that undermined Lebanese government
- The army reported it was responding to the fire, also saying it had broken out at a warehouse containing oil and tyres
- The August 4 blast sparked widespread outrage after it emerged authorities had been aware of the presence of the stockpile of ammonium nitrate that exploded
Topic | Middle East
