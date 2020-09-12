US President Donald Trump (left, with Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner) in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump unveils ‘historic’ peace deal between Israel and Bahrain
- Joint statement says there will be ‘full diplomatic relations’ between both countries
- Agreement follows earlier announcement of normalisation of ties between Israel and United Arab Emirates
Topic | Middle East
US President Donald Trump (left, with Senior Adviser to the President Jared Kushner) in the Oval Office on Friday. Photo: AFP