Erdogan tells France not to ‘mess with Turkey’ in Mediterranean feud

  • The Turkish leader slammed Macron over his criticism of Ankara’s maritime activities in the eastern Mediterranean
  • Earlier, the French president condemned Turkey for drilling hydrocarbon in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:53pm, 12 Sep, 2020

