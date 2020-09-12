Warships from Greece, Italy, Cyprus and France participate in a joint military exercise in the eastern Mediterranean sea. Photo: AP
Erdogan tells France not to ‘mess with Turkey’ in Mediterranean feud
- The Turkish leader slammed Macron over his criticism of Ankara’s maritime activities in the eastern Mediterranean
- Earlier, the French president condemned Turkey for drilling hydrocarbon in waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus
Topic | Turkey
