Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh react to the ‘biggest ever’ gender reveal. Photo: YouTube
Backlash and congratulations after Dubai YouTubers stage ‘biggest ever’ gender reveal on Burj Khalifa, world’s tallest building
- Dubai couple Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh use Dubai tower to tell the world the gender of their second child
- Video on family’s YouTube account has been viewed more than 20 million times
Topic | Social media
Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh react to the ‘biggest ever’ gender reveal. Photo: YouTube