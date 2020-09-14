Migrant domestic workers protest in the Lebanese capital Beirut, to call for the abolishment of the sponsorship (kafala) system. File photo: AFP
‘Kafala slavery’: why Lebanon has a poor reputation among foreign domestic workers
- Government approves new work contract for foreign workers to give them more rights
- Many families paying workers in the devaluated local currency as Lebanon is mired in crisis
Topic | Human rights
Migrant domestic workers protest in the Lebanese capital Beirut, to call for the abolishment of the sponsorship (kafala) system. File photo: AFP