Australian Malka Leifer, right, is seen in a Jerusalem courtroom in 2018. A court on Monday approved the extradition of the former teacher to Australia after a six-year legal battle. Photo: AP
Israeli court rules woman can be extradited to Australia to face child sex abuse charges
- Malka Leifer, who was principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish school in Melbourne, faces 74 counts of child sex abuse against girls
- She left Australia in 2008. Previous extradition attempts failed when she was hospitalised for mental health issues, but she was found fit to stand trial
Topic | Israel
