King Salman bin Abdulaziz delivers his speech during the virtual 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday. Photo: Saudi Royal Palace handout via AFP
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz targets Iran in debut United Nations speech
- Monarch says Tehran exploited 2015 nuclear deal with world powers to ‘intensify its expansionist activities’ and ‘create terrorist networks’
- King Salman called for disarmament of Hezbollah and expressed support for US efforts to start talks between Israelis and Palestinians
Topic | Saudi Arabia
