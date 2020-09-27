Lebanon's Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib after announcing his resignation at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Lebanon’s Prime Minister designate Mustapha Adib bows out after failing to form government
- Lebanon’s last government resigned in the aftermath of a colossal blast at Beirut’s port on August 4
- Since nomination in August, Adib has been under pressure to to carry out reforms to unlock billions of dollars in foreign aid
Topic | Emmanuel Macron
