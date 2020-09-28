French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference in Paris on the situation in Lebanon on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFEFrench President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference in Paris on the situation in Lebanon on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
French president Macron condemns Lebanese politicians after failure to form government

  • Macron had set a 15-day deadline for Lebanese political forces to form a government during a visit to Beirut on September 1
  • Agreed road map is not off the table and there is now one last chance to form a government, Macron said

DPA
Updated: 6:13am, 28 Sep, 2020

