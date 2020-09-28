Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is seen in 2014. Turkey has indicted six more suspects over his 2018 murder in Istanbul. Photo: AFP
Turkey indicts six more Saudi suspects over Jamal Khashoggi murder
- The dissident journalist was killed in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, tarnishing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reputation
- A Turkish court is also trying 20 other Saudis in absentia, while the kingdom this month overturned five death sentences for the murder
