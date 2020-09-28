Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is seen in 2014. Turkey has indicted six more suspects over his 2018 murder in Istanbul. Photo: AFPSaudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is seen in 2014. Turkey has indicted six more suspects over his 2018 murder in Istanbul. Photo: AFP
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is seen in 2014. Turkey has indicted six more suspects over his 2018 murder in Istanbul. Photo: AFP
World /  Middle East

Turkey indicts six more Saudi suspects over Jamal Khashoggi murder

  • The dissident journalist was killed in Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul in 2018, tarnishing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reputation
  • A Turkish court is also trying 20 other Saudis in absentia, while the kingdom this month overturned five death sentences for the murder

Topic |   Turkey
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:56pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is seen in 2014. Turkey has indicted six more suspects over his 2018 murder in Istanbul. Photo: AFPSaudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is seen in 2014. Turkey has indicted six more suspects over his 2018 murder in Istanbul. Photo: AFP
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is seen in 2014. Turkey has indicted six more suspects over his 2018 murder in Istanbul. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE